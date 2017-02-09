Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 February 2017

Search archive

PPL contemplates reinsurance rollout

Bernard Goyder 8 February 2017

The London Market Group (LMG) has added reinsurance to the list of potential business lines that will start using Placing Platform Limited (PPL).

The LMG, the body that leads market modernisation across Lloyd's and the company market, said in a statement today that it would "look at" introducing the electronic insurance exchange to reinsurance, casualty and aviation.

Property is set to be the next line of business to start using PPL, according to a timeline presented to financial practitioners on...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π