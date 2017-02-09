Recent news:

PPL contemplates reinsurance rollout

Bernard Goyder 8 February 2017

The London Market Group (LMG) has added reinsurance to the list of potential business lines that will start using Placing Platform Limited (PPL).

The LMG, the body that leads market modernisation across Lloyd's and the company market, said in a statement today that it would "look at" introducing the electronic insurance exchange to reinsurance, casualty and aviation.

Property is set to be the next line of business to start using PPL, according to a timeline presented to financial practitioners on...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership