PPL adds marine on time after resistance

Bernard Goyder 6 March 2017

Electronic insurance exchange Placing Platform Ltd (PPL) has begun taking marine business, belying expectations that it would have to accept a delay in the face of a market revolt.

The marine market has been sceptical about PPL, with a committee of marine underwriters complaining in January that the system was not yet fit for purpose.

Bringing the marine market onto PPL has been the toughest challenge so far for the placement system, which was introduced in 2016 to financial lines...

