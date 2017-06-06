Recent news:

Power takes control at Lexington national branch

David Bull 5 June 2017

Matthew Power has taken an expanded role at AIG's excess and surplus lines (E&S) operation Lexington after being promoted to head of the carrier's national branch, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

He effectively takes over from Rick Taute, an executive vice president at the firm who had led the national branch for the past year-and-a-half.

In his new position, Power takes responsibility for underwriting teams at Lexington's national branch.

It is understood that he will also be expected to drive...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership