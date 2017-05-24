Recent news:

Post-Brexit bonfire of regulations unlikely: Execs

Matthew Neill 24 May 2017

Expectations of a "bonfire of regulations" following the UK's exit from the EU are likely to prove unfounded given the country's already taut oversight regime, according to a group of senior industry executives.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's London 100 roundtable this morning, the cohort agreed the UK's regulatory framework would have to be fundamentally altered to bring about the changes some had expected from the Brexit vote.

Several also highlighted Prime Minister Theresa May's apparent tendency towards state intervention...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership