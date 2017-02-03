Recent news:

Portfolio shift points to loss ratio deterioration: Argenta

Catrin Shi 3 February 2017

Changes in carriers' portfolio mix in response to soft market conditions could lead to a faster deterioration in loss ratios on recent open years of account, according to Argenta Research.

In its quarterly review, the Lloyd's members' agent said carriers had shifted away from reinsurance towards direct insurance, while increasing the proportion of liability business at the expense of shorter-tail lines.

"Both of these trends alter the shape of the loss ratio development curves," Argenta wrote.

"Insurance business, often written...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership