Pool Re revamps SME cover to increase penetration

Laura Board 3 October 2017

Pool Re has rejigged its reinsurance offer for its members to help close a protection gap for political violence cover among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The UK state terrorism insurance pool has made key changes to its underwriting manual, which, as reported by this publication last month, also remove an exclusion for physical damage caused by cyber-attacks as from 1 April.

The revisions are designed to make the rates on SME business much more competitive, particularly outside major cities,...

