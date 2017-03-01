Recent news:

Pool Re raises retro cover to £2bn

Laura Board 1 March 2017

Pool Re has ratcheted up its retro limit at renewal to £2.0bn ($2.5bn) and is close to offering cover for cyber terrorism.

CEO Julian Enoizi told The Insurance Insider the UK state terrorism reinsurance scheme bought the additional protection in excess of a £500mn retention, as featured on last year's programme. The new cover incepts at 1 March.

Pool Re bought £1.95bn last year and about £1.80bn in 2015, when it purchased reinsurance on the commercial market for the first...

