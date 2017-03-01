Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 March 2017

Search archive

Pool Re raises retro cover to £2bn

Laura Board 1 March 2017

Pool Re has ratcheted up its retro limit at renewal to £2.0bn ($2.5bn) and is close to offering cover for cyber terrorism.

CEO Julian Enoizi told The Insurance Insider the UK state terrorism reinsurance scheme bought the additional protection in excess of a £500mn retention, as featured on last year's programme. The new cover incepts at 1 March.

Pool Re bought £1.95bn last year and about £1.80bn in 2015, when it purchased reinsurance on the commercial market for the first...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π