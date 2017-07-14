Recent news:

Planned import tax to lift California premiums by $1.9bn: think tank

Laura Board 14 July 2017

The proposed border-adjustment tax (BAT) on imports of goods and services into the US could lift P&C insurance costs for Californian consumers by $1.91bn over the next decade, according to free-market think tank R Street.

The potential levy, part of a wider package of planned tax reforms under President Donald Trump, would hit California particularly hard since insurers in the state, in common with those in other cat-prone locations, cede a large proportion of their risks to foreign reinsurers, R...

