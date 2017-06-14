Recent news:

Pipoly to stay on at AmTrust

Bernard Goyder 14 June 2017

Ailing US carrier AmTrust has agreed a new contract with former CFO Ron Pipoly, who is to continue as an executive vice president at the company.

Pipoly was replaced as CFO by Adam Karkowsky on 5 June 2017.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday, AmTrust said that Pipoly's term of employment would continue until June 2019 and automatically renew on an annual basis after that.

Pipoly will be paid a base salary of $700,000. He will be...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership