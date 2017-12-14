Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 December 2017

Pioneer Syndicate 1980 gains Lloyd's approval for 1.1

Bernard Goyder 14 December 2017

Pioneers Underwriters has received final approval from Lloyd's to launch an Asta-managed syndicate, which will commence underwriting from 1 January.

Syndicate 1980 will have gross premium income of £278mn ($373mn) and underwrite property, casualty, marine and energy risks, Pioneer said.

The Insurance Insider first reported in March that the MGA was working on a Lloyd's syndicate, backed by Liberty Specialty Markets.

The underwriting agency currently operates with capacity from Liberty Syndicate 4472 and writes around £400mn in premiums annually.

