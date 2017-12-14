Recent news:

Pioneer Syndicate 1980 gains Lloyd's approval for 1.1

Bernard Goyder 14 December 2017

Pioneers Underwriters has received final approval from Lloyd's to launch an Asta-managed syndicate, which will commence underwriting from 1 January.

Syndicate 1980 will have gross premium income of £278mn ($373mn) and underwrite property, casualty, marine and energy risks, Pioneer said.

The Insurance Insider first reported in March that the MGA was working on a Lloyd's syndicate, backed by Liberty Specialty Markets.



The underwriting agency currently operates with capacity from Liberty Syndicate 4472 and writes around £400mn in premiums annually.



