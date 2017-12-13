Recent news:

Pioneer adds to US E&S property team

John Hewitt Jones 13 December 2017

Pioneer has bolstered its recently launched excess and surplus lines (E&S) property operation with the appointment of Kellie Reese as an underwriter.

Reese joins from The Hartford and has over 20 years' experience writing the class of business. Prior to this she worked at Fireman's Fund and Ace.

The new division writes US property E&S exclusively on a non-admitted basis and offers both primary and excess cover. It is led by David Phillips, who joined the business earlier this year...

