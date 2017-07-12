Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

Ping An fund targets US firms in technology hunt

Matthew Neill 12 July 2017

The head of Chinese insurer Ping An's $1bn Global Voyager investment fund plans to acquire technology and related knowledge to benefit its mainland business by deploying its assets in the US, Israel and Singapore, according to a report from Hong Kong.

Jonathan Larsen, Ping An's group chief innovation officer and Global Voyager chairman, told Reuters yesterday at a conference in Hong Kong that he expects to invest 60 percent of the fund in startups that are at least three years...

