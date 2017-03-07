Recent news:

PIH to enter Florida, seek investments after strategic review

Matthew Neill 7 March 2017

The owner of Louisiana-focused homeowners' carrier Maison Insurance, 1347 Property Holdings (PIH), has opted to enter the Floridian market and said it is looking at "alternative investments".

The company made the announcement after completing a review it began in October following "recent events in coastal and wind-exposed property markets" where Maison operates.

The review considered potential M&A candidates, "business combinations" and asset sales. But the company, which went public in a 2014 initial public offering, announced on 30 December that...

