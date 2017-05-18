Recent news:

PICC plans to list in Shanghai

Charlie Thomas 18 May 2017

PICC Group, the parent company of PICC P&C, is planning to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange four years after it went public in Hong Kong.

According to a statement on PICC Group's website, the carrier will sell no more than 4.6 billion shares in Shanghai - equivalent to 9.78 percent of its total stock - pending approval from its shareholders and Chinese regulators.

Its shares closed down 0.9 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday. Based on PICC's closing market...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership