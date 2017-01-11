Recent news:

PIB closes purchase of most of Thistle UK

Laura Board 10 January 2017

Carlyle-backed broker consolidator PIB Insurance Brokers has closed its purchase of the majority of Thistle UK from JLT.

London-based PIB said its takeover of Thistle Insurance Services closed on 30 December after the agreement gained regulatory approval

Thistle offers brokerage services to SME clients, and also has an online business and a managing general agent arm.

The 14 November agreement with JLT excluded Thistle's market risks, education and housing businesses, which were transferred to JLT Specialty.



Thistle has about 250...

