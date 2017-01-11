PIB closes purchase of most of Thistle UK

Carlyle-backed broker consolidator PIB Insurance Brokers has closed its purchase of the majority of Thistle UK from JLT.
London-based PIB said its takeover of Thistle Insurance Services closed on 30 December after the agreement gained regulatory approval
Thistle offers brokerage services to SME clients, and also has an online business and a managing general agent arm.
The 14
November agreement with JLT excluded Thistle's market
risks, education and housing businesses, which were transferred to
JLT Specialty.
Thistle has about 250...
