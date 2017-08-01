Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Phillipson SPA highlights entrepreneurs path to Lloyds

Adam McNestrie 1 August 2017

The news that Dale Underwriting Partners is sponsoring a special purpose arrangement (SPA) syndicate for a group of contingency and property underwriters led by Tom Phillipson offers fresh evidence that Lloyd's is using the vehicles to foster entrepreneurial talent.

Last week The Insurance Insider revealed that managing agent Asta, Dale and the underwriters had secured in-principle approval from Lloyd's to establish the SPA, with a January launch targeted.

Click to enlarge The Phillipson SPA is the second planned for 2018...

This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

