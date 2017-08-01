Recent news:

Phillipson SPA highlights entrepreneurs path to Lloyds

Adam McNestrie 1 August 2017

The news that Dale Underwriting Partners is sponsoring a special purpose arrangement (SPA) syndicate for a group of contingency and property underwriters led by Tom Phillipson offers fresh evidence that Lloyd's is using the vehicles to foster entrepreneurial talent.

Last week The Insurance Insider revealed that managing agent Asta, Dale and the underwriters had secured in-principle approval from Lloyd's to establish the SPA, with a January launch targeted.

Click to enlarge The Phillipson SPA is the second planned for 2018...

