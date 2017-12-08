Recent news:

Personal lines profits survived 2017 cats: Moodys

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

Primary insurers focused on US personal lines have weathered this year's series of catastrophic events with minimal disruptions and most rated companies will report a profit for 2017, according to Moody's Investors Service.

But some will nonetheless take compensating steps, Moody's said in a report released today.

"We expect significant homeowners rate increases in loss-affected areas," Moody's said.

"We expect rate increases in the high single digits to address higher building costs in a tight construction labour market and rising...

