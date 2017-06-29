Recent news:

Personal auto to contribute to 2017 US P&C loss

David Bull 29 June 2017

Rising personal auto losses will contribute to a second annual loss in a row for the US P&C industry this year, according to S&P Global.

The P&C industry as a whole in the US is projected to fall to an underwriting loss this year, with a combined ratio of 100.7 percent, the firm's market intelligence division said in a report.

In personal lines the combined ratio is expected to be higher, at 103.0 percent, with a private auto combined ratio...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership