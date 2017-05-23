Recent news:

Perils raises Doris loss estimate to EUR249mn

Matthew Neill 23 May 2017

Catastrophe loss data aggregator Perils has increased its loss estimate for windstorm Doris to EUR249mn ($280mn).

The estimate is higher than the initial EUR213mn figure published by Perils in April.

The storm struck the British Isles on 23 February before moving into mainland Europe, where it caused widespread damage across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Perils said in its previous estimate that the losses were mainly concentrated in the UK and Germany.



