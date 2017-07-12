Perils raises Egon loss estimate to EUR275mn

Catastrophe data provider Perils hiked its estimate of losses stemming from the Egon windstorm that swept over Europe in January to EUR275mn ($314mn), up from a previous figure of EUR234mn.
Initially, Perils in February pegged losses from Egon at $212mn, a month after the extratropical cyclone brought high winds, heavy rain and snowfall to parts of France and Germany. The group raised it to EUR234mn in April.
Today's report gives a more detailed overview of the extent and type of...
