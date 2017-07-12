Recent news:

Perils raises Egon loss estimate to EUR275mn

Matthew Neill 12 July 2017

Catastrophe data provider Perils hiked its estimate of losses stemming from the Egon windstorm that swept over Europe in January to EUR275mn ($314mn), up from a previous figure of EUR234mn.

Initially, Perils in February pegged losses from Egon at $212mn, a month after the extratropical cyclone brought high winds, heavy rain and snowfall to parts of France and Germany. The group raised it to EUR234mn in April.

Today's report gives a more detailed overview of the extent and type of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership