Perils raises Debbie losses to $1bn

Lucy Jones 28 June 2017

Catastrophe data aggregator Perils has estimated Australian insurance losses from Tropical Cyclone Debbie at A$1.41bn ($1.07bn).

This is a 26 percent increase on Perils' initial loss estimate in May of insured losses of A$1.116bn.

Debbie is the first loss event captured by Perils in Australia and comes less than a year after the release of the company's database for the territory.

The third loss estimate for the storm will be released on 28 September, six months after the event.

