Recent news:

Perils puts Herwart property loss at EUR252mn

Catrin Shi 11 December 2017

Catastrophe data aggregator Perils has estimated the property insured loss from Extratropical Cyclone Herwart as EUR252mn ($297mn).

Herwart caused significant damage in Germany and Austria on 29 October, with a top gust speed of 180 kmh recorded on the Feuerkogel Mountain in upper Austria.

Herwart caused strong gusts in Northern and Eastern Germany in the first half of the day, although the extreme winds only lasted two to three hours, Perils said.

Austria was hit by Herwart during the late...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership