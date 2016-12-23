Recent news:

Perils pegs Eva-Frank losses at £504mn

23 December 2016

Catastrophe loss data specialist Perils has said storms that hit the UK in December 2015 and January caused insured flood losses of £504mn ($619.2mn).

The risk modelling company's fourth and final estimate covers flood losses related to the Eva and Frank storms and other low-pressure systems.

The figure is less than the £528mn estimate issued by Perils on 24 June this year.

The Eva-Frank storm, along with the Desmond flood which happened in December 2015, were the first major events...

