Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 December 2016

Search archive

Perils pegs Eva-Frank losses at £504mn

23 December 2016

Catastrophe loss data specialist Perils has said storms that hit the UK in December 2015 and January caused insured flood losses of £504mn ($619.2mn).

The risk modelling company's fourth and final estimate covers flood losses related to the Eva and Frank storms and other low-pressure systems.

The figure is less than the £528mn estimate issued by Perils on 24 June this year.

The Eva-Frank storm, along with the Desmond flood which happened in December 2015, were the first major events...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π