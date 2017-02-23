Recent news:

Perils pegs Egon loss at EUR212mn

Matthew Neill 23 February 2017

Industry catastrophe loss data specialist Perils estimated that there will be EUR212.0mn ($223.9mn) of insured losses from extra-tropical cyclone Egon.

The storm struck parts of France and Germany on 12 and 13 January, bringing high winds, heavy rain and snowfall to the region.

Perils said the majority of the losses occurred in those two countries, but that Austria, Switzerland and the Benelux states would also likely suffer losses.

Perils CEO Luzi Hitz said Egon was the first European windstorm to...

