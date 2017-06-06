Recent news:

Perils lifts cyclone Zeus loss estimate to $303mn

Matthew Neill 6 June 2017

Industry loss aggregator Perils has increased its estimate for insured losses stemming from extratropical cyclone Zeus to EUR269mn ($302.9mn).

The company had originally pegged the loss for the property insurance market at about EUR192mn. Perils will publish its third estimate on 6 September with a full break down of property sub-lines.

Zeus was one of a number of low-pressure systems which swept the British Isles and parts of Northern Europe in early March, with France bearing the brunt of the...

