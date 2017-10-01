Recent news:

Pen Underwriting secures motor capacity from Zurich

Laura Board 28 September 2017

MGA Pen Underwriting said it has secured up to £150mn ($201.1mn) of capacity from Zurich to underwrite hazardous goods and tanker transportation cover.



Pen said the agreement will run for five years and cover hazardous goods and environmental motor fleet cover that was previously branded as Oamps.



Features of the cover include legal liability for damage caused by spillage or wrongful delivery as a result of driver error or omission.



Adam Shefras, who is managing director of hazardous goods and...

