Pembroke opens project cargo consortium on Lloyds China

Catrin Shi 26 July 2017

Ironshore's Pembroke managing agency has launched a project cargo consortium offering up to $187mn of capacity on the Lloyd's China platform.

Via the consortium, Syndicate 4000 offers dedicated coverage for risk exposure and consequential loss related to project cargo transportation and delay in start-up for large-scale project risks triggered by China's belt and road infrastructure initiative.

Tracy Ma, Pembroke's underwriting manager for Lloyd's China, will lead project cargo underwriting for the consortium from her base in Shanghai.

