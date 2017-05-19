Recent news:

Pembroke agency MD Wash departs

Matthew Neill and Adam McNestrie 19 May 2017

Pembroke Managing Agency managing director Justin Wash has resigned his position and will go back to work as a consultant, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said Wash has resigned from business after eight years in which he held responsibility for the Ironshore Lloyd's platform's managing agent.

As MD of the managing agency, Wash was in charge of Pembroke's regulated entity, and would also have been responsible for Lloyd's reporting, compliance and risk management.

Wash joined Pembroke after it was acquired...

