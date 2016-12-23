Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 December 2016

Peak Re granted Zurich licence

Charlie Thomas 23 December 2016

Hong Kong-based reinsurer Peak Re has been granted approval by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority to establish a subsidiary, the carrier announced today.

Peak Re had opened a branch office in Zurich in September 2015. The new subsidiary will also be based in Zurich, and is licensed to accept business from 1 January, 2017.

Jacques Burri, currently head of Europe at Peak Re, will be appointed as CEO of Peak Re AG, while Franz-Josef Hahn, CEO of Peak Re,...

