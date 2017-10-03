Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Search archive

PCS puts initial Irma US claims toll at $18.0bn

Adam McNestrie 3 October 2017

Data provider Property Claim Services (PCS) has issued an initial estimate for Hurricane Irma insured losses in US territories of $18.03bn, The Insurance Insider has reported.

Market sources told this publication that Florida accounts for $13.11bn - or 73 percent - of the claims tally, which was released on 29 September.

The Florida loss broke down as $8.0bn from personal lines property, $4.6bn from commercial property and $0.5bn from auto property.

It said that an additional $3.59bn of claims had...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue October 2017/1

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π