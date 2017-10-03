Recent news:

PCS puts initial Irma US claims toll at $18.0bn

Adam McNestrie 3 October 2017

Data provider Property Claim Services (PCS) has issued an initial estimate for Hurricane Irma insured losses in US territories of $18.03bn, The Insurance Insider has reported.

Market sources told this publication that Florida accounts for $13.11bn - or 73 percent - of the claims tally, which was released on 29 September.

The Florida loss broke down as $8.0bn from personal lines property, $4.6bn from commercial property and $0.5bn from auto property.

It said that an additional $3.59bn of claims had...

