PCS puts initial Irma claims toll from US at $18.0bn

Adam McNestrie 2 October 2017

Data provider Property Claim Services (PCS) has issued an initial estimate for Hurricane Irma insured losses in US territories of $18.03bn, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Market sources told this publication that Florida accounts for $13.11bn - or 73 percent - of the claims tally, with an additional $3.59bn coming from the US Virgin Islands.

Georgia claims were estimated at $822mn, with South Carolina on $188mn and North Carolina at $33.6mn.

The figure for Puerto Rico, which has since been...

