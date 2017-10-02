Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Search archive

PCS puts initial Irma claims toll from US at $18.0bn

Adam McNestrie 2 October 2017

Data provider Property Claim Services (PCS) has issued an initial estimate for Hurricane Irma insured losses in US territories of $18.03bn, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Market sources told this publication that Florida accounts for $13.11bn - or 73 percent - of the claims tally, with an additional $3.59bn coming from the US Virgin Islands.

Georgia claims were estimated at $822mn, with South Carolina on $188mn and North Carolina at $33.6mn.

The figure for Puerto Rico, which has since been...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π