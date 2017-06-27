Recent news:

PCI calls on new Florida CFO to push AOB reform

David Bull 26 June 2017

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) has called on Florida's new CFO Jimmy Patronis to help the drive for legislative reform to tackle the assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis in the state.

Patronis was named yesterday to replace outgoing Jeff Atwater in the key position.

Atwater had been an advocate of AOB reform, and PCI's regional manager for state government relations Logan McFaddin called on Patronis to pick up the mantle.

"PCI and our members welcome newly appointed...

