Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 March 2017

Search archive

Patriot National may have botched sale chance: JMP

Ted Bunker 13 March 2017

Insurance industry service provider Patriot National may have "squandered" an opportunity to sell itself for more than $475mn and now appears to be bonding more closely with an insurance carrier owned by CEO Steven Mariano.

PatNat has arranged to send $30mn to Guarantee Insurance Company in exchange for 10-year service agreements that stipulate no decline in fee revenue.

The move suggests "a significant change in strategy from what up until this point had been a commitment to public shareholders to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π