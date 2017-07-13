Recent news:

Patriot National founder Mariano steps down

Matthew Neill 13 July 2017

Insurance technology and outsourcing provider Patriot National's founder and CEO Steven Mariano, who is also the company's majority shareholder, has stepped down from his operational roles and was replaced by the head of the company's underwriting unit, John Rearer.

Mariano offered his resignation as chairman, CEO and president on 10 July and the board provided him with a separation agreement on yesterday, the publicly listed company said today after normal trading had ended.

PatNat stock subsequently gained almost 2.7 percent...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership