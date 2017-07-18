Recent news:

Patriot National ex-CEO Mariano walks away with $10mn

Ted Bunker 17 July 2017

Patriot National founder Steven Mariano received a severance deal worth $10mn when he stepped down from his operational roles at the insurance services outsourcer last week, according to a regulatory filing.

Directors of the company, including several who have recently joined the board, agreed to pay Mariano $6mn on his resignation as chairman, president and CEO, plus another $4mn in $1mn annual instalments beginning in August 2018, subject to clawback by the company, a filing with the Securities and Exchange...

