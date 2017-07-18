Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 July 2017

Search archive

Patriot National ex-CEO Mariano walks away with $10mn

Ted Bunker 17 July 2017

Patriot National founder Steven Mariano received a severance deal worth $10mn when he stepped down from his operational roles at the insurance services outsourcer last week, according to a regulatory filing.

Directors of the company, including several who have recently joined the board, agreed to pay Mariano $6mn on his resignation as chairman, president and CEO, plus another $4mn in $1mn annual instalments beginning in August 2018, subject to clawback by the company, a filing with the Securities and Exchange...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π