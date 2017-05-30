Recent news:

Patriot National begins strategic review

Matthew Neill 30 May 2017

The board of (re)insurance services outsourcing provider Patriot National has announced a strategic review of the company nearly two months after missing an extended deadline to file its 2016 results.

In a statement released today PatNat said the board had formed a committee of independent directors to "explore and review a range of strategic alternatives for the company".

However, it warned there was no guarantee the review would result in strategic alternatives being "announced or consummated", and said it did...

