Recent news:

Patria Re CEO Carlou leaves after four-year tenure

Catrin Shi 4 December 2017

Ingrid Carlou, CEO of Mexican reinsurer Patria Re, has left the company, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The circumstances around Carlou's departure are unclear, but the executive is understood to have already stepped down from the firm.

Carlou was named CEO of Patria Re in 2013, having previously held positions at Converium and Axa.

During her tenure, Patria Re launched Special Purpose Arrangement (SPA) 6125 in conjunction with Pembroke Managing Agency, becoming the first Mexican reinsurer to open a platform...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership