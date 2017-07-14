Recent news:

PatNat leadership change spurs surge in shares

Matthew Neill 14 July 2017

Shares in US insurance services provider Patriot National jumped as much as 28 percent today as investors reacted positively to the departure of company founder and CEO Steven Mariano.

The gain on the New York Stock Exchange came as investors digested Mariano's replacement by Patriot Underwriters CEO John Rearer, announced after normal trading had ended yesterday.

Mariano, who retained his majority stake in the outsourcing services provider, resigned as chairman, CEO and president on 10 July and the board provided...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership