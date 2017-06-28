Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 June 2017

Search archive

PartnerRe takes Willis Res Sforza

Dan Ascher 28 June 2017

Senior Willis Re broker Brad Sforza is set to leave the intermediary for an underwriting role at PartnerRe, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sforza is an executive vice president at Willis Re, where he has been working for more than 14 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It is understood that an internal memo was sent to Willis Re staff last week informing them of his departure.

Sforza is expected to join PartnerRe as an underwriter reporting to the reinsurer&#...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π