PartnerRe takes Willis Res Sforza

Dan Ascher 28 June 2017

Senior Willis Re broker Brad Sforza is set to leave the intermediary for an underwriting role at PartnerRe, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sforza is an executive vice president at Willis Re, where he has been working for more than 14 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It is understood that an internal memo was sent to Willis Re staff last week informing them of his departure.

Sforza is expected to join PartnerRe as an underwriter reporting to the reinsurer&#...

