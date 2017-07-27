Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

PartnerRe swings to Q2 profit on non-life uptick

Ted Bunker 27 July 2017

PartnerRe credited its non-life underwriting result as it reported a $97mn second quarter operating profit to follow a $66mn loss in the year-ago period.

The Bermudian reinsurer, which is owned by Exor, said its non-life combined ratio improved dramatically to 87.7 percent from 108.3 percent.

The 20.6-point improvement helped the non-public reinsurer to deliver an annualised operating return on equity of 6.4 percent compared to a negative return of 4.3 percent last time round.

PartnerRe said the gain occurred as...

