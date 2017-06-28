Recent news:

PartnerRes P&C CEO to step down

Dan Ascher 28 June 2017

PartnerRe's CEO of P&C Tad Walker is set to leave the firm early next year, the reinsurer announced in a statement today.

Marvin Pestcoe, a long-time PartnerRe executive and currently chief risk and actuarial officer, is also set to leave, with external recruitment exercises to replace both now underway.



Walker has been with the Bermudian, now owned by the Agnelli family's investment vehicle Exor, for more than 15 years after first joining as head of catastrophe in 2002.



The executive...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership