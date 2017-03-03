Recent news:

PartnerRe recruits Aon Benfield exec for LatAm head

Bernard Goyder 3 March 2017

PartnerRe has appointed Aon Benfield executive Humberto Cabrera as head of Latin America, according to a statement from the carrier today.

Cabrera will be responsible for driving growth in the region for the Bermudian reinsurer. Most recently, Cabrera was chief commercial officer and head of treaty of Aon Benfield Latin America.



Cabrera will start at PartnerRe on 6 March based in a Miami office, replacing Salvatore Orlando, the Latin America interim head. Orlando will continue in his role as head...

