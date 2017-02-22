Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 February 2017

PartnerRe profit drops 32% reflecting Matthew loss

Ted Bunker 22 February 2017

PartnerRe profit fell in the fourth quarter on losses from Hurricane Matthew and lower additions from favourable prior-year reserve development, the Bermuda-based Exor unit said today in a regulatory filing.

Matthew losses totalled $45mn and added 4.6 points to the combined ratio, which deteriorated to 89.6 percent from 86.5 percent in the year-earlier period, the company said. PartnerRe also said mid-size loss activity was lower in the most-recent quarter.

Operating profit slid to $125mn in the just-ended three-month period from...

