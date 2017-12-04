Recent news:

Paraline Syndicate 4242 active underwriter departs

Laura Board 4 December 2017

Third-party managing agent Asta has announced that Megan McConnell has resigned as active underwriter of Paraline's Lloyd's Syndicate 4242.

McConnell is "pursuing a new opportunity in the London market and is expected to leave Paraline in March 2018", Asta said.

She will retain full underwriting responsibility until her departure, with Asta's director of underwriting Simon Norton set to act as interim active underwriter until a permanent replacement starts, Asta added.

McConnell was appointed to the role at Syndicate 4242 in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership