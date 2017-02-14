Recent news:

Palomar enters private flood market in California

Ted Bunker 14 February 2017

Palomar Specialty became the first admitted carrier to launch a standalone residential flood insurance cover in California, offering a supplement to the US government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Developed using flood models provided by AIR Worldwide and distributed through insurance agency Prospect General, the programme offers limits of as much as $5mn per dwelling, compared to the NFIP's $250,000 cap.

The Palomar programme also offers as much as $1mn in personal property cover while the NFIP's limit is $100,000...

