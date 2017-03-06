Recent news:

Page to replace Tunnicliffe at Aon Risk Solutions

Ted Bunker 6 March 2017

Aon Risk Solutions UK CEO Andrew Tunnicliffe is to step down from the role, to be replaced by Julie Page, the firm announced today.

Page began her career with Aon before jumping to Marsh, where she rose to become the CEO of the commercial and consumer division before moving back to Aon at the start of 2016, the company said today.

Since she rejoined the firm, Page has been head of Aon's national ARS business.

The management change comes just...

