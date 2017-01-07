Recent news:

PA market faces $35mn baseball claim

Charlie Thomas and Adam McNestrie 6 January 2017

The personal accident (PA) market is bracing itself for a $35mn permanent total disablement loss from US baseball team the Texas Rangers following the career-ending injury of player Prince Fielder, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Industry sources have indicated that US carrier Tokio Marine HCC is the lead insurer on the policy, which is understood to have a limit of around $35mn.

Tokio Marine HCC is believed to have retained some of the risk, but the majority has been reinsured...

