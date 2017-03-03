Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 March 2017

P&I Clubs face future stress: AM Best

Ted Bunker and Matthew Neill 3 March 2017

The financial position of the International Group of protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs remains strong despite downward rate pressure caused by struggling fleet members and decreased investment income, according to AM Best.

Echoing comments from some of the 13 individual P&I clubs that make up the International Group, AM Best said in a report released yesterday it expected most clubs to enter the 2017/18 policy year in a good financial position despite the challenges facing their members.

The relative lack...

