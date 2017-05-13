Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 May 2017

P&C slid to $6.6bn 2016 underwriting loss in US: Best

Ted Bunker 12 May 2017

Underwriting profitability disappeared from the US property and casualty industry last year as aggregate performance figures show carriers collectively fell to a $6.6bn loss following three money-making years, according to AM Best.

Combined with sagging investment income the industry's aggregate net income dropped 24 percent to $41.8bn, the ratings company said. The collective underwriting loss in 2016 stemmed from evaporating favourable reserve development and catastrophe losses that surged to almost $25bn.

The industry's combined ratio deteriorated to an unprofitable 100.9...

