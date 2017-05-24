Recent news:

P&C sector slides to Q1 US underwriting loss: AM Best

Ted Bunker 24 May 2017

Property and casualty insurers in the US swung to a first quarter underwriting loss while National Indemnity Company's retroactive reinsurance deal with American International Group dramatically reduced the sector's net income for the period, according to AM Best.

At the same time, a sharp increase in catastrophe losses mostly tied to severe weather also eroded profits.

Offsetting factors included a 6.3 percent increase in favourable reserve development and a 9.5 percent jump in net investment income, AM Best said.

As...

